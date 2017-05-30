There was much to enjoy in last night’s biographical drama ‘The Kennedys: Decline and Fall’ on Channel 5, but a few viewers seemed to be having trouble getting past Matthew Perry’s transformation into reluctant family scion Ted Kennedy.

The former ‘Friends’ star’s face was somehow the same but very different as he played the youngest Kennedy brother in the drama that told the story of what happened to America’s great political dynasty in the years following the assassinations of JFK and RFK.