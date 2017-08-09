Patagotitan mayorum has been named, rather appropriately after both the place where it was discovered and then the Greek word for titan.

Scientists believe that a newly discovered dinosaur that weighed as much as the space shuttle could be the largest animal to have ever walked the Earth.

And Patagotitan mayorum was truly a titan in every sense of the word.

Making T. rex look like nothing more than a minor nuisance, this leviathan of the land weighed a staggering 76 tonnes and could grow to over 122 feet long.

While it’s unclear just how tall it would have been with a fully extended neck, the main body of the dinosaur would have been over 20 feet high.

The dinosaur was first discovered in 2012 in southern Argentina, since then researchers have been working to compile an accurate profile of the creature that belonged to a special group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs.

Of the six fossils that were discovered, scientists have dated the dinosaur to around 100 million years ago.