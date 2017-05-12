The Listening Place: London Service Offers Face-To-Face Support For The Suicidal

More than six thousand people die by suicide each year in the UK, but the figure is believed to be grossly underrepresented and many more attempt or consider taking their own lives.

But despite the huge numbers, mental health services can be hard to access, difficult to make sense of or simply a case of a ‘postcode lottery’.

That’s why a charity in London is offering a unique support service for those who are suicidal.

Unlike other services on offer which offer one-off assistance or a phone number to call, The Listening Places offers face-to-face support and continuity through its counselling service.

“There is very little out there for people who are suicidal,” founder and chief executive Sarah Anderson CBE tells HuffPost UK, adding that suicidal individuals can often be discharged from A&E and directed to the wrong services.

“The Listening Place is unique because it’s the only service where the people who are suicidal can keep coming back for a regular appointment to see the same volunteer on every occasion. That service is done for the length of time that the visitor needs to suit what they need and their suicidal state.”