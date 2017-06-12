’The Loch’ debuted last night on ITV (scheduled against ‘Poldark’ - ouch!), bringing us the lovechild of ‘Trapped’ or some other Nordic Noir crime drama (serial killer despatching the community’s residents in various grisly fashions) together with something a little more unashamedly Scottish-soapy.

In between the stunning landscapes, the inevitable tales of Nessy and the discomfort between all the locals as their secrets are - guess what - laid bare during the investigation, there are a lot of familiar faces to assure us of the quality of this satisfying drama over the next few weeks. Did you spot...

Laura Fraser as DS Annie Redford