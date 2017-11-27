The Media Habits Of Millennials, Generation Z, And The Rest Of Us: In Five Key Charts

Trend-watchers typically pay close attention to the media and tech habits of Millennials (people aged 20-33) and Generation Z (those aged 14-19). Where these audiences go, others tend to follow.

Recent studies from Deloitte, GlobalWebIndex and others, offer us fresh insights into the behaviours and preferences of this tech-savvy audience. Based on their research, here are five global trends worth noting.

1. We’re all social networkers now

“Globally,” GlobalWebIndex reported, “around 1 in every 3 minutes spent online is devoted to social networking and messaging, with digital consumers engaging for a daily average of over 2 hours (rising to 2 hrs 40 mins among 16-24s).”

These findings, based on a survey of over 50,000 internet users from around the world, reveals the near ubiquitousness of the social experience; 94% of online users have at least one social media account.

“The average internet users now has about 8 social accounts,” GWI found, “up from only 3 in 2012.”

That we tend to have more social media accounts - – as well as efforts to increase the stickiness of the social experience – is clearly one reason for a growth in the time spent on social networks.

However, the data also reflects that social networks are changing our media habits too.

Interestingly, “filling up spare time” was identified as the leading reasons for social media usage among 16-24s, a role in the past that might have been taken-up by TV. This highlights how quickly social networks have become the default media activity for younger audiences.