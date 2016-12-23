There’s bad news for fans of ‘The Missing’ - the show’s writers have admitted there may not be a third series.
Harry and Jack Williams have claimed they won’t be writing another story, unless they can come up with a plot that’s “absolutely right”.
Instead, the pair have suggested viewers could get a spin-off series, featuring the show’s main character, Julien Baptise.
Harry tells Digital Spy: “I think it’s possible... there might not be one. There’s ‘Godfather I’ and ‘Godfather II’... and third ones are really hard to get right. The second one’s hard, but the third one’s even harder and you don’t want to leave a bad taste in the mouth.
“But we still don’t want to say goodbye to Julien [Tcheky Karyo] - both the actor and the character is someone we want in our lives in some form or another. It just may take quite a bit of time before we figure out what that is.”
He continues: “Is there a world where Baptiste comes back in his own show and it’s not ‘The Missing’?” We haven’t decided at all, but I think if we found the right form to get us excited again, we’d do it.”
The second series of the BBC drama, which explored the disappearance of 11-year-old Alice Webster, aired to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with last month’s finale proving to be an epic conclusion.
Tcheky is as fond of the idea of bringing his character back for another mystery as his fans, telling us last month: “I would love Julien to have another adventure.
“The (Williams) brothers say never say never, there could be another skeleton in the closet. They took some of it out, maybe there is more.”