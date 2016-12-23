There’s bad news for fans of ‘ The Missing ’ - the show’s writers have admitted there may not be a third series.

Harry and Jack Williams have claimed they won’t be writing another story, unless they can come up with a plot that’s “absolutely right”.

Instead, the pair have suggested viewers could get a spin-off series, featuring the show’s main character, Julien Baptise.

The second series of the BBC drama, which explored the disappearance of 11-year-old Alice Webster, aired to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with last month’s finale proving to be an epic conclusion.

Tcheky is as fond of the idea of bringing his character back for another mystery as his fans, telling us last month: “I would love Julien to have another adventure.