17 People On The Moment They Realised They'd Fallen Out Of Love

From the guy whose girlfriend started finding fault in everything he did, to the person who went to a wedding and realised they just couldn’t see themselves standing at the altar with their other half, here are their stories.

Reddit users have opened up about the things that made them realise they’d fallen out of love - and it makes for pretty heartbreaking reading.

“I either didn’t want to be intimate with them, or felt like it was a chore.”

- Crownowa

“Suddenly I didn’t miss them anymore. Suddenly, I didn’t care. I wanted to be with other people, I started getting anxious at the thought that I was living with a person I wasn’t crazy about. The plans of having a life together gave me chills and disgust. I wasn’t happy anymore and I was disgusted by them. Fun times.”

- erinwhoooo

“When she started finding fault in everything I did no matter how insignificant it was.”

- Azzizzi

“When everything involving her became a ‘have’ instead of a ‘want’. Like I used to WANT to make room in my schedule for her, hang out with her, text her back, etc. Eventually it just felt like a requirement to do all of those things since we were in a relationship.”

- N3MO_

“Male - during sex I would pretend to cum so it lasted as short as possible. I still had urges to have sex but wasn’t even into it.”

- GhostofHobbes

“It was like a light switch went off. He said something nasty about one of my sweetest friends and it was like coming out of the fog. We broke up shortly after and my friends couldn’t have been more relieved. I look back now and can’t believe I missed all his awful qualities for over a year.”

- potatobarn

“Abusive. He used to get upset about little things and say, ‘maybe I would be better off alone’. One day he said it and I didn’t feel the need to convince him otherwise.”

- Finneringasvar

“When their presence was getting annoying.”

- BriBriKinz

“It hit me that I was more just resigned to staying with him because we had already been together for a few years and everyone (including us) figured we’d get married after college. I wasn’t excited about the relationship, I wasn’t particularly looking forward to our future together - it was just, ‘so, I guess this is it’.

“It was just a feeling of complacency and staying together because it was comfortable (and not in a good way) than actually wanting to be together. You know how sometimes married couples talk about the relationship going stale after having kids and years and years together? We were like that at 21.”

- Platypus211