In the run up to go the 2018 National Television Awards, airing tonight [Tuesday 23 January] at 7.30pm on ITV, excitement is bubbling around who is going to wear what on the red carpet.

For those who can’t wait to see what’s going to trend in style for the next twenty-four hours, we got you.

From Carol Vorderman’s seriously saucy gown, to Holly Willoughby’s super matchy outfits, let’s look back on the most memorable dresses from the past 22 years since the ceremony started.