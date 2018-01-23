All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    23/01/2018 12:17 GMT | Updated 11 minutes ago

    NTAs 2018: The Most Memorable Dresses In National Television Awards History

    From interesting hemlines to super matching outfits.

    In the run up to go the 2018 National Television Awards, airing tonight [Tuesday 23 January]  at 7.30pm on ITV, excitement is bubbling around who is going to wear what on the red carpet.

    For those who can’t wait to see what’s going to trend in style for the next twenty-four hours, we got you.  

    From Carol Vorderman’s seriously saucy gown, to Holly Willoughby’s super matchy outfits, let’s look back on the most memorable dresses from the past 22 years since the ceremony started. 

    Most Memorable NTAs Dresses

    Related...

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Style red carpetCarol VordermanNational television awardsntas

    Conversations