    12/04/2017 10:17 BST | Updated 23/05/2017 10:20 BST

    The Most Pinned Wedding Dress Of 2016 Is Finally Going To Be Available To Buy In The UK

    👰

    The stunning Grace Loves Lace wedding dress, which earned the title of the most pinned bridal gown of 2016, is finally going to be available to buy in the UK.

    According to Marie Claire, the Australian bridal label will be opening a store in Shoreditch, East London, on 18 April. 

    With it’s bohemian-meets-chic style, the Hollie 2.0 dress won many a bride-to-be’s heart across the globe, being pinned over and over again. 

    Retailing for $1,870.00 (approx. £1,120), the dress amassed over 2.5 million posts last year alone, according to Cosmopolitan

    With flattering fits at the forefront of the label - in tumbling tulle and decadent lace - it’s easy to see what all the fuss is about.

    Grace Loves Lace

     Here are a few of our favourite Grace Loves Lace designs: 

     

     

    Effortlessly enchanting. Our HARRIET gown - for The Dancer #graceloveslace #theuniquebride

    A post shared by Grace Loves Lace (@grace_loves_lace) on

    Va va voom! It's all about that train, low back and stretch French lace baby. Our G I A gown. #graceloveslace #theuniquebride

    A post shared by Grace Loves Lace (@grace_loves_lace) on

