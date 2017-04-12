The Most Pinned Wedding Dress Of 2016 Is Finally Going To Be Available To Buy In The UK

The stunning Grace Loves Lace wedding dress, which earned the title of the most pinned bridal gown of 2016, is finally going to be available to buy in the UK.

According to Marie Claire, the Australian bridal label will be opening a store in Shoreditch, East London, on 18 April.

With it’s bohemian-meets-chic style, the Hollie 2.0 dress won many a bride-to-be’s heart across the globe, being pinned over and over again.