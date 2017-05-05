The Necessary Evil Of Syrian Child Labour In Lebanon

Child labour amongst Syrian refugees is rife. From begging, manual - and often dangerous - labour, or searching for scrap metal on the streets, children as young as six are having to help provide for their families.

Syrian refugee adults have restricted access to Lebanon’s labour market, meaning children are often forced to become the family breadwinners. Three out of four children working on the streets in Lebanon are Syrian.

But the solution isn’t as easy as simply wiping it out; for many Syrian parents, the income their children bring in is the only way they are able to afford rent and food.