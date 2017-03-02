The new programme debuted on Monday (27 February) evening, with a weekly guest host discussing the day’s news, as well as appearing in sketches and interviewing celebrity guests.

It’s been revealed that David Walliams is reportedly earning £50,000 per episode for his current week-long stint as host of ITV’s ‘The Nightly Show’ .

David’s pay would obviously have been agreed long before ITV’s latest addition to the schedule began airing, but the news will probably be a shock to many viewers, given that ‘The Nightly Show’ hasn’t been a hit so far.

The newspaper’s reports have been addressed by ITV, with a spokesperson for the broadcaster telling The Sun (who first reported the figure): “We never comment on speculation around individual artist’s contracts.”

The comedian will front just two more episodes, with an array of hosts taking over presenting duties during the next seven weeks.

While ITV are yet to confirm all of the hosts, Bradley Walsh and Gordon Ramsay will be among those presenting.

Sadly for ITV, the ratings so far have been mixed, and the programme lost over half its viewers on its second outing.

Things did pick up on Wednesday (1 March) night though, when nearly two million tuned in.