The all-new ITV programme hasn’t exactly been a total hit with fans - or indeed critics - and as of Monday (10 April), the comedian is in charge of proceedings.

Jason Manford has revealed how he’s been preparing ahead of his stint as the host of ‘The Nightly Show’ .

Speaking ahead of his time in the hot seat, Jason admitted the fact ‘The Nightly Show’ hasn’t done very well is not a cause for concern.

He told The Sun: “I’m really looking forward to it, to be honest. As a comic, you always think, ‘Well it’ll be alright when I do it’.

“I think it’s harder for non-comics, because you’ve got to just take the writers’ jokes. But I’ve been watching every minute of it — literally taking notes.

“And what I’ve noticed so far is that when John Bishop was doing the monologue, his was the strongest, and that’s because he’s a comic and it’s his thing.

“But when Dermot O’Leary was doing the interviews, I think his were the strongest of them, because he knows that world. A lot of it has been very good.”

Jason is the latest in a long line of ‘The Nightly Show’ hosts, and those who’ve gone before him have had varying degrees of success.

While Bradley Walsh was praised for his efforts, Gordon Ramsay’s debut was tarnished by technical difficulties.

John Bishop, who was the second host of the show, addressed the disappointing reception to the programme last month.

“ITV had a go at moving the news, and I think that’s a positive thing, because to be honest, it seems daft to me that the two biggest terrestrial channels have the news on at exactly the same time,” he said on ‘The One Show’.

“I definitely think there’s a place on British telly for a show of that nature but perhaps it hasn’t been executed as well as it could have been.”

‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights at 10pm on ITV.