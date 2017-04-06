With ‘The Nightly Show’ struggling in the ratings, bosses have been trying everything they can to pull the viewers in, but we’re not sure the sight of Joe Pasquale in full bondage gear is the best way to go about that.

Wednesday (5 April) night’s edition of the show saw the comic dress up as a gimp and - no offence to Joe, of course - it’s something we don’t think we’ll ever be able to unsee.

If you missed the episode (lucky you), behold: