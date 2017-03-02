All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/03/2017 12:38 GMT | Updated 02/03/2017 12:38 GMT

    ‘The Nightly Show’ Ratings Back Up To (Nearly) 2 Million After The Third Episode

    Things are looking up.

    It’s shaping up to be a rollercoaster week for ITV’s new 10 o’clock programme, ‘The Nightly Show’, as Wednesday (1 March) night’s episode saw an improvement in ratings.

    After a reasonably successful debut on Monday - in terms of ratings that is, critics weren’t too kind - just 1.2 million tuned in for Tuesday’s episode of the programme, but things are now looking up as the third outing scored 1.83 million viewers.

    YouTube
    Rob Brydon was a guest on the the third episode 

    And while we’re sure that many of those viewers switched over to ITV especially, it seems likely that a fair few tuned in as they had just watched ‘Benidorm’ and simply kept the channel on after.

    ‘The Nightly Show’ will have a new host each week and David Walliams is currently at the helm.

    So far, he’s interviewed stars including Rob Brydon and Martin Clunes, and fronted a huge variety of segments which have included everything from a spoof President Donald Trump press conference, to the introduction of an actual, real-life camel.

    At present, ITV are planning for the show to run for at least eight weeks, and confirmed future hosts include Bradley Walsh and Gordon Ramsey.

    While we don’t want to speak too soon, there has been speculation over whether the programme could be shelved, with the regular ‘Ten O’Clock News’ returning to its usual slot, if figures don’t pick up.

    TV Turkeys And Flop Shows
    MORE:uktvdavid walliamsITVThe Nightly Show

    Conversations