After four weeks of less-than-positive reviews and one and a half weeks of “oh actually maybe it’s not totally terrible, actually”, it seems the future of ‘The Nightly Show’ might not be as cut and dry as you’d think.
In fact, RadioTimes.com has now suggested it could be back for another series later in the year, when its initial eight-week run concludes next month.
According to the site, ITV is currently weighing up its options, which include bringing it back in September for another eight weeks, and, again, introducing a host of guest presenters.
However, another source said that this might be a bit too close to the original run, and early next year may be a more likely possibility.
An ITV spokesperson told the website: “We will make a decision on a recommission once the series is completed.”
David Walliams kicked things off for ‘The Nightly Show’ back in February, and it didn’t take long before a backlash began, which he put down to viewers being unhappy about the fact that ITV had moved ‘News At Ten’ to a new slot.
In fact, RadioTimes.com has suggested that if ‘The Nightly Show’ returned in its current timeslot, ITN journalists would be displeased, with one journalist telling them: “Morale would be sorely affected.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the news presenters actually walked. We were under the impression that it would finish in three weeks and not come back.”
There are still two weeks left of the show’s initial run, with Jason Manford and Bradley Walsh each taking the helm for five nights each.
Past hosts included John Bishop, Dermot O’Leary and Gordon Ramsay, whose final show airs on Friday (31 March).
‘The Nightly Show’ airs on weeknights at 10pm on ITV.