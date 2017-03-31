After four weeks of less-than-positive reviews and one and a half weeks of “oh actually maybe it’s not totally terrible, actually”, it seems the future of ‘The Nightly Show’ might not be as cut and dry as you’d think.

In fact, RadioTimes.com has now suggested it could be back for another series later in the year, when its initial eight-week run concludes next month.

According to the site, ITV is currently weighing up its options, which include bringing it back in September for another eight weeks, and, again, introducing a host of guest presenters.