Scientists have discovered plant fossils that date back 1.6 billion years, hundreds of millions before advanced life was thought to have evolved.

The ancient rocks were discovered in central India and point to red algae that lived in a shallow sea, according to the study’s authors.

“You cannot be a hundred per cent sure about material this ancient, as there is no DNA remaining, but the characters agree quite well with the morphology and structure of red algae,” said Stefan Bengtson, professor emeritus of palaeozoology at the Swedish Museum of Natural History.

Life on Earth is believed to have formed between 3.5 and 4.3 billion years ago as single-celled organisms that lacked nuclei and other organelles.

The oldest, previously discovered red algae, multicellular organisms that did have organelles, were thought to date back 1.2 billion years.