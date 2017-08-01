The Royal family are well accustomed to adhering to dress codes and sartorial tradition.

Which is why it comes as no surprise that these stipulations are even extended to their suitcases.

Before leaving the UK, every member of the Royal family must pack a ‘black mourning outfit’, according to The Sun.

In the unfortunate event that a Royal should pass away while they’re travelling, they must return to the country in the traditional garments to show their respect.