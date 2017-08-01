All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    01/08/2017 11:15 BST | Updated 02/08/2017 10:00 BST

    This Is The One Outfit The Royals Must Always Pack (But It's For A Pretty Poignant Reason)

    It's all part of the protocol.

    The Royal family are well accustomed to adhering to dress codes and sartorial tradition. 

    Which is why it comes as no surprise that these stipulations are even extended to their suitcases. 

    Before leaving the UK, every member of the Royal family must pack a ‘black mourning outfit’, according to The Sun.

    In the unfortunate event that a Royal should pass away while they’re travelling, they must return to the country in the traditional garments to show their respect. 

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on a balcony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London for the annual Remembrance Day Service.

    And there is good reason for the rule. In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II was on a Royal tour of Kenya with Prince Philip when her father George VI died. 

    Fox Photos via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth II is saluted by the crew as she leaves her Viking airplane of the King's Flight, London Airport, June 3rd 1952.

    Unprepared, the Queen had to wait on the plane until someone brought her a black outfit before she disembarked - otherwise it would have looked inappropriate and disrespectful.   

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionroyal family

    Conversations