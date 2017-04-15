The One Show’s Angela Scanlon nearly came a cropper live on air thanks to some pesky cabling - not that you may have noticed. The presenter was close to falling flat on her back as she took a trip in the closing moments of Friday (14 April) night’s show.

#theoneshow anyone else notice the unfortunate moment she nearly fell over- pic.twitter.com/myDRtqczIC — amelia rose (@Happycherry026) April 14, 2017

Angela had just finished introducing music act James Arthur, when the camera panned out just as she stepped backwards and tripped on some cables that were set up for James’ performance. Quickly grabbing onto Al for help, she saved herself from doing a Madonna and laughed off the gaffe. She later took to Twitter to thank Al for saving her bacon, writing: “I almost stacked it at the end of tonight’s show!!! Thank you @almurray for nudging me back to safety.”

I almost stacked it at the end of tonight's show!!! Thank you @almurray for nudging me back to safety 😂 @BBCTheOneShow — Angela Scanlon (@angelascanlon) April 14, 2017

Angela is one of the presenters covering for regular host Alex Jones on the nightly BBC magazine series. The Welsh star is currently on maternity leave, after welcoming her first child, Teddy, earlier this year. Alex recently opened up about her fears of watching someone else take her job during her absence, claiming they were echoed by BBC drama ‘The Replacement’.

BBC Angela Scanlon is covering Alex Jones' maternity leave