Unfortunately, she stumbled over the first vowel sound of the word “clutter” and… well… you can watch what happened for yourself in the above video.

While introducing a segment about throwing out your old tat, Angela had intended to advise viewers about “getting rid of clutter”.

‘The One Show’ host Angela Scanlon suffered an unfortunate slip of the tongue during Wednesday night’s (8 March) live show.

Yes, we know, it’s not big and it’s not clever. But it is really funny.

We have to give kudos to Matt Baker for keeping a straight face too, we don’t know if we’d have managed it.

He and Angela managed to quickly brush off the gaffe as if nothing had happened, but sadly there was no sweeping it under the carpet as long as the Twittersphere had its way…