The Perils Of Being Polite And Partially Sighted

You’ve probably pondered what it is like to go/be blind, possibly sparked by a school yard debate of which sense you’d least like to lose, or trying to wrap your head around the fact that some people don’t even know what colour is.

What do you think would frustrate you the most? Not seeing your family, friends or take a selfie? Never being able to binge watch Netflix again? The more you start to consider the loss of your vision, the more the miseries pile up.

I am partially-sighted. That being said, I’ve been to the extreme ends of the sight-loss spectrum, going down to about 3% vision in each eye, to having my sight saved, or at the very least salvaged.

Two cataracts removed, and four retina-tinkering operations brought my sight back from the pitch-black brink of the blindness cavern. Alongside these operations, ophthalmologists zapped away with lasers as if they were playing a space invaders game at the back of my eyes.

The net result is this: I see in mainly grey. I do see blue-grey, red-grey, yellow-grey… all the colours really, but just tinged with grey. ‘50 Shades of Grey’ is my response when asked what I see on a colour chart.

My peripheral vision is non-existent, I have no idea of what is going on around me on so many levels, but the ‘is there a car coming?’ level is normally the most pressing. As for distance, if you are beyond three metres from the end of my nose then, in certain lights, your face looks just the same as the person’s standing by your side.

I can list a steady stream of frustrations, including such trivialities as not knowing when an art-house movie flicks between black ‘n’ white to colour to convey an emotion, but the glorious reality is, I can see well enough to sit at a computer and type.