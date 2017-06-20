The personal details of over 198 million US citizens have been accidentally exposed on the internet by a marketing firm in what experts are calling the largest known data leak of its kind.

The firm in question was hired by the Republican National Committee as a means of better understanding voters and thus helping them engage with voters better.

The leak was discovered on the 12 June by security firm UpGuard who found a cloud database that wasn’t password protected containing over 1.1 terabytes of information.

What makes it all the more staggering is that while it accounts for a little over 60 per cent of the US population it actually includes almost every person registered to vote in the United States.

The RNC hired Deep Root Analytics to compile a huge database that could be turned into a huge encyclopaedia for understanding the American voter.

It contained not only personal details but information scraped from websites such as Reddit.