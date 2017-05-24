A press pool report of the meeting paints an even frostier picture.

“Thank you so much,” President Trump said to Pope Francis when they shook hands.

After shaking hands, the Pope and POTUS walked into the Pope’s

private study, which is just off the room where they shook hands.

When pool entered the study, the Pope and the president were seated

across from each other at the Pope’s wooden desk.

POTUS told the Pope it’s “a very great honour”.

The Pope did not say anything. He did not smile. He looked at pool

several times. We were quickly ushered out at 8:33am.