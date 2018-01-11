‘The Post’ is a historical look back at one of the biggest political scandals to ever rock America, starring arguably two of the brightest stars in Hollywood, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

You don’t need us to tell you that Meryl Streep can act (her 20 Academy Award nominations do that), but while some of her more recent projects have required her to ham it up, ‘The Post’ proves that she’s more than capable of making us feel without chewing the scenery.

It’s her subtle moments as Kay Graham that stand out; the small looks of disappointment as a boardroom of men completely ignore her every time she offers up a point and the uncertainty she conveys when faced with a number of ethical dilemmas.

The real talking point of the film is the theme of the freedom of the press, and more specifically, just how prevalent it feels in an era with a certain former ‘Apprentice’ star sitting in the Oval Office.

While it tackles a specific moment in history, those without a background knowledge of the Pentagon Papers needn’t be put off, as the script makes everything accessible and easy to understand without feeling too patronising or pandering.

That being said, if American politics or 20th century historical dramas aren’t your thing, there’s probably something else out at the cinema that could hold your attention a little better.