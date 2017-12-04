The Power of Praise

All my life I’ve been put down.

Comments such as, “you can’t do that”, “you’re not good enough”, and “who do you think you are?”, have stuck with me.

They’ve popped up as reminders when I’ve set out to achieve something I’ve always wanted to do, such as write a book, or run my own business.

And the main person responsible for making these comments?

Me.

I was too often my own critic. Looking back, I did it as a form of protection. It made it easier when others did say mean things to me, if I was already doing it to myself. That was my reasoning anyway.

So now, as a mum of three, and running my own business, coaching others to achieve their potential, there’s one thing I can rely on to help me get the best out of myself, my kids and my students - praise.

Yes, I’ve read studies that warn us that too much praise is ‘bad’ for children. They fear that they’ll turn into narcissistic adults, or that the pressure to constantly achieve will be too much to cope with.

I can see where they’re coming from, but praise in the right situation works wonders.