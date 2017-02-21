Grating cheese: it’s one of those menial tasks that you don’t tend to think too much about. Until now, that is.

A debate is taking place on Mumsnet after a woman explained that she’d only just noticed her husband-of-12-years grates cheese by moving the grater, instead of the cheese. *Gasps*

“I have always held the grater still and moved the cheese along it. He said it had never occurred to him to do it that way and I’d have never of thought of doing it his way,” she explained.

“So which is the ‘normal’ way to grate cheese? Hold the cheese, move the grater or hold the grater, move the cheese?”

Here’s what the internet had to say on the matter...