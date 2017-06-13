Two young sisters have launched their own initiative to give children less fortunate than themselves cosy pyjamas and soft toys.

Lexie Winfield, 12, and her sister Ines, 11, from Beaconsfield, launched ‘The Pyjama Fund’ in August 2016 as a way to care for vulnerable children.

The girls came up with the idea themselves, when they were on holiday with a friend and were sat outside in their onesies.

“Even though it was cold outside, the onesies kept us warm and gave us a feeling of comfort and security,” the girls told HuffPost UK.

“We then began to think about those who were less fortunate than ourselves, and didn’t have access to brand new, clean pyjamas, onesies and soft toys, and we wanted to change that.”