The Queen may have been loyal to her failsafe nail polish for nearly 30 years, but there’s a possibility another shade could steal the crown.
The newly launched subtle shades from Essie - which are additional colours to their ‘Treat Love & Colour’ range that launched in January - are not too dissimilar from her favourite shade.
From bright green and sunflower yellow to powder pink, it’s fair to say the Queen loves a splash of colour when it comes to clothing - but her nails are only adorned in one subtle hue.
According to Essie’s website, Her Royal Majesty has been wearing the brand’s ‘Ballet Slippers’ polish since 1989 after her hairdresser sent a letter requesting the varnish as it was the only one she would wear.
But with the new shades of ‘Good As Nude’, ‘Tonal Taupe’, ‘See The Light’, and ‘Treat Me Bright’, we think the Queen may be swayed.