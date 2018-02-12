The Queen has given her royal approval to plans to reduce the use of plastics in the kitchens and cafes of royal estates including Buckingham Palace.

The changes include the phasing-out of plastic straws in public cafes at royal residences. They will be banned in staff dining rooms and takeaway containers for staff will be biodegradable or compostable.

In addition, disposable plates and cutlery will be replaced with reusable alternatives across public cafes in Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, as well as Buckingham Palace.

“The Royal Household is committed to reducing its environmental impact,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told HuffPost UK.

“As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics. At all levels, there’s a strong desire to tackle this issue.”