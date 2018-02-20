The Queen made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week today. And show organisers decided to sit her next to none other than the queen of fashion, Dame Anna Wintour.
The Vogue editor-in-chief and Her Majesty watched the Richard Quinn catwalk show together, before the monarch presented him with an award.
The pair have met before, in May 2017, when Wintour was awarded a DBE (Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to the fashion industry.
And on Twitter royal commentators confirmed that they had a brief conversation before the show started.
Kensington Palace confirmed this afternoon that the royal would be attending the annual event in order to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to emerging British fashion designer, Quinn.
Arriving at the British Fashion Council (BFC) showspace, Somerset House, the Queen was greeted by Caroline Rush CBE, the chief executive of the BFC.
The Queen was wearing a baby blue two-piece skirt suit with a black handbag.
Quinn, a graduate of Central Saint Martins school, has gained recognition for his striking prints and his collaboration with Liberty London.
Vogue said in September in a profile of the designer that he is part of a “new generation of weird and wonderful designers”.
The new award has come about as a result of a year of consultation between the Queen and her personal advisor, Angela Kelly. They have worked on designing an award to give recognition to emerging British fashion talent.
Each year a designer will be selected by the BFC, in collaboration with the Royal
Household to be recognised by this award which will be presented annually by a member of the royal family.