’The Real Marigold Hotel’ took in eight more guests this week, with the debut of Series 2 seeing a group of celebrity pensioners embarking on an experiment in overseas retirement.

Sheila Ferguson, Bill Oddie, Rustie Lee, Paul Nicholas, Dennis Taylor, Lionel Blair, Miriam Stoppard and Amanda Barrie set off for Cochin in Southern India, and it was immediately clear it was a harmonious group, full of laughter and shared confidences, as they set about finding out what life in southern India had to offer its OAPs.

The series continues to charm, specifically in Episode 1, with...

1. Sheila Ferguson’s diva antics when they first arrived at the house - shamelessly swapping rooms with Bill, basically because, no bones about it, she just felt more deserving

2. Paul Nicholas’ laid-back attitude to the prospect of turning up in India with no spare underpants. Cue a wander to the shops with Bill Oddie. “Good morning, where can I buy some briefs?”