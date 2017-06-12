The Reality Of Fathers' Day

Dads, it’s Fathers’ Day on 18 June. For one day you get cards, you get presents , you get to choose what you do and when and lord it over your whole family for an entire day.

Presents

And you thought socks, ties and car gadgetry were the pits. Some lucky dads get these gifts...

“Tile polish to finish the hall (apparently I had been promising to do for months!). My wife says I’m impossible to buy for so she tends to use the opportunity to get stuff we need (or that she wants, like a miniature Daschund). My Fathers’ Day presents over the year include salt and pepper pots, a frying pan, a sausage dog and... tile polish.” Keith

“This year I’m giving my other half the new book by Tim Dowling called Dad, You Suck. For our anniversary a couple of years ago, I got him TD’s previous book, How To Be A Husband. I do love Tim Dowling.” Victoria

“A foot spa. Why would you ever think mixing water and electricity was a good idea? I used it once. I was bloody terrified. She said she thought I’d like it because I’m always asking her to massage my feet. That’s just me desperate for attention.” Jake

“I got a Superdad mug two years in a row. The exact same one cos I’m so super.” Jamie

“I dream of my wife surprising me with a table booked at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Last year we went to McDonalds with the kids.” Alex

“A bottle brush.” Lee

“A penis-shaped key ring.” Chris

“I’ve always wanted to drive a Ferrari on a race track. My wife booked a family go-karting session.” Richard