‘The Replacement’ tapped into every working mum-to-be’s nightmare – what happens when your maternity cover appears to be taking your job, your friends, your life, from under your nose?

Morven Christie and Vicky McClure were well-matched in this slick urban thriller, set in beautifully lit Glasgow, full of pregnant *coughs* pauses, remarks that could be taken two ways and brooding looks as Ellen was first enthralled, then disturbed, then thoroughly suspicious of her maternity replacement Paula.

The skill in the writing meant that we became increasingly suspicious not just of Paula, but also Ellen, especially after we learnt her husband had previously been her psychiatrist. Who’s the real antagonist here?

And other questions…

1. Every sympathetic gesture and inquiry by Paula into Ellen’s wellbeing, even her phone call to Ellen’s husband, made her seem too sympathetic to be true. Was she genuinely concerned, or was it all a ploy to undermine Ellen’s self-esteem?

2. That whole pitch to the client that Paula ended up doing instead of Ellen… never mind her motive, why were they making a grandiose pitch for a library that they were already building?