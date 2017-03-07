‘The Replacement’ continued on Tuesday night, and we’ve had one question answered very clearly - Ellen’s instincts were spot on, and Paula is out to do a lot of mischief.

The BBC drama starring Morven Christie and Vicky McClure has successfully played into the worst nightmare of every working woman planning maternity leave, namely the idea that your temporary cover will sneak up and steal your job, your friends, your life.

So, now this is out of the bag, what else do we need to know?