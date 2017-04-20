There are mornings in life where there are no words.. this is not one of those mornings. Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals. By 5, you'll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you'll know how to fish, drive daddy's pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you'll be able to directly say to people, "Great job, I like it a lot, but let's see how we can make it better". Helluva plan right sweetheart? Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug. It was a good talk. #DaddyDaughterMoments #TeachEmYoung #PickUpTrucks #AndBuh

