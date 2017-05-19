Author and poet Ant Smith has a smaller than average penis and on Friday, he appeared on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ to tell the world about it.

While the average penis is 5.16 inches when erect, Smith’s member extends to four inches.

The 50-year-old author of ‘The Small Penis Bible’ wants to help men learn that having a small penis is nothing to be ashamed of.

But for those hoping to emphasise their size, he shared two tips.

“There’s a couple of things that definitely work, one is control of weight. As you put weight on, all of that gets buried,” he said.

“That can make up to a couple of centimetres difference.”

He also recommended using certain traction devices that lengthen the penis, but emphasised that these should only be used under medical supervision and you should not try to create your own traction device at home.