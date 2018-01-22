All Sections
    22/01/2018 11:27 GMT

    The 'Stranger Things' Cast Are Our SAG Awards 2018 Best Dressed

    From Converse and trains to sharp suit jackets.

    The ‘Stranger Things’ cast may not have won any of the four awards they were nominated for (it has been a really strong year) but they sure looked like winners SAG Awards red carpet.

    The actors from Netflix’s second most popular TV show definitely showed their personality in their style choices on the red carpet on Sunday 21 January. 

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

    In a millennial pink sequinned ensemble - Brown’s dress had an attached train - which we will all be needing for our next dinner party.

    Paired with Converse, Brown brought the fun to the proceedings. 

    Caleb McLaughlin

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    The details in McLaughlin’s choices were what made the actor stand out. From his brogues to the checkered trousers offset by a white tailored blazer. Every piece shone.

    Natalia Dyer

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

    Audrey Hepburn fans eat your heart out. Dyer’s nod to the 1950s swing dress had a 2018 update - astrological details - a trend we hope to see more of. 

    Styled with a simple cat eye and brushed brows, Dyer ticked all our boxes. 

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Winona Ryder

    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

    The ever demure Ryder kept it simple and modest in this long tuxedo lace dress paired with black, silver and gold accessories. Timeless. 

    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

    Sadie Sink

    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

    One of our favourite looks from the entire SAG affair - Sadie Sink went for a refreshing look - a textured white midi dress accompanied with fresh and blushing makeup. 

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    Conversations