The 'Stranger Things' Cast Are Our SAG Awards 2018 Best Dressed

The ‘Stranger Things’ cast may not have won any of the four awards they were nominated for (it has been a really strong year) but they sure looked like winners SAG Awards red carpet.
The actors from Netflix’s second most popular TV show definitely showed their personality in their style choices on the red carpet on Sunday 21 January.
Millie Bobby Brown
In a millennial pink sequinned ensemble - Brown’s dress had an attached train - which we will all be needing for our next dinner party.
Paired with Converse, Brown brought the fun to the proceedings.
Caleb McLaughlin
The details in McLaughlin’s choices were what made the actor stand out. From his brogues to the checkered trousers offset by a white tailored blazer. Every piece shone.
Natalia Dyer
Audrey Hepburn fans eat your heart out. Dyer’s nod to the 1950s swing dress had a 2018 update - astrological details - a trend we hope to see more of.
Styled with a simple cat eye and brushed brows, Dyer ticked all our boxes.
Winona Ryder
The ever demure Ryder kept it simple and modest in this long tuxedo lace dress paired with black, silver and gold accessories. Timeless.
Sadie Sink
One of our favourite looks from the entire SAG affair - Sadie Sink went for a refreshing look - a textured white midi dress accompanied with fresh and blushing makeup.