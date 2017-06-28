The Struggle Is Real For People Going Back To Work After Glastonbury

For many Glastonbury goers, today marks the return to work - and it’s painful, to say the least.

On twitter, dozens have been sharing their thoughts on trading the world of music, booze and glitter for spreadsheets and meetings.

Many are in need of help.

First day back at work after Glastonbury #helpme pic.twitter.com/QvBlrxbC01 — Sophie Amor (@sophiejournals) June 28, 2017

First day back at work post Glastonbury. Send help — Rachel McLellan (@rachellmclellan) June 28, 2017

Some are feeling emotional.

Back to work after the best 5 days at Glastonbury. Could burst out crying. — ♡ Emma Dalton ♡ (@MrsEmmaDalton) June 28, 2017

First drive back to work after Glastonbury and I could cry — Elley Bugler (@elleybugler) June 28, 2017



Others are feeling seriously unprepared.

Still hungover from Glastonbury and 100% not prepared to go back to work — Ben Duke (@benduke17) June 28, 2017

Back to work today post-#Glastonbury, trying to answer all the emails but its hard when you feel like this tree looks pic.twitter.com/uKy177TkHH — Laura Sangha (@_drsang) June 28, 2017

Many have forgotten how to work all together.

Back to work today after a week and a half off for my birthday and Glastonbury. What do I do again? How do I do it? — Rachel (@inelegantwench) June 28, 2017

work today... fuck. not sure my brain is ready for this one #Glastonbury — maxwell (@maxosum) June 28, 2017

While a few have found Glasto-related coping mechanisms.

The only thing getting me through my first day back at work. Glastonbury highlight. pic.twitter.com/bXuEKsLZJm — Jericho Keys (@JerichoKeys) June 28, 2017

Thank gaaawd for @AnnieMac @BBCR1 glastonbury highlights! Back to work and wanting to sprinkle glitter all over my keyboard ✨✨ — Mary (@MaryjMullock) June 28, 2017



But it’s okay guys. We only have to wait until 2019 for the next Glastonbury. That’s not so bad, right?

