Some Brilliant Responses To The Sun's 'Only Blow The Bloody Senôrs Off' Front Page

On Thursday, actor Michael Caine gave his backing to Brexit after saying he would “rather be a poor master than a rich servant” when asked about why he voted to leave the European Union.

The millionaire film star told Sky News that he was not worried about the UK’s future outside the bloc. “I think it will be alright,” he said, as many on social media suggested he would be insulated from any damaging effects.

The comment was manna from heaven for pro-Brexit The Sun. The UK’s biggest biggest-selling newspaper couldn’t resist a pun. But it raised a few eyebrows.