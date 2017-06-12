The Three Utterly British Reasons Why Scheduling The Queen's Speech Has Been A Problem

It’s a crucial event in the Parliamentary calendar - in fact, nothing can happen without it - but it looks like the Queen’s Speech is going to be delayed.

Downing Street has so far failed to confirm whether the State Opening of Parliament will take place as planned on June 19 and no alternative has yet been put forward.

There are a variety of reasons why pinning down the date has been and will be problematic for the new government - and all of them are wonderfully British.

1. Royal Ascot

Her Majesty’s busy schedule of public engagements means there is little wriggle room, and pushing her speech to Parliament back by just one day will cause a clash with her duties at the Royal Ascot horse race, which gets underway on Tuesday June 20.

The five-day spectacle is one of the most prestigious events in the UK’s sporting calendar and the Queen has a key role to play.

Each day of the event begins with the Royal Procession, when the Sovereign and accompanying members of the Royal Family arrive along the racetrack in horse-drawn landaus. They then spend the day watching the races from the Royal Enclosure.

The Queen is a keen owner and breeder of many racehorses and her thoroughbreds have won Royal Ascot many times.