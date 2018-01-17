The Truth About Starvation Mode - Are You Really At Risk? Part One

Let’s paint a picture…

You decide you want to lose some weight, you know, drop a few pounds to feel and look a little better. The weight gain has a snuck up on you and you realise it’s time to take control, after all the holidays are coming and you want to look your best.

You calculate your calories, set your macros and start tracking your food intake using the MyFitnessPal app. Weighing yourself daily you see the weight begin to drop off and all goes well over the following weeks, you’re feeling on top of the world.

A couple of months down the line your weight loss begins to slow down before stalling all together, there’s even days where you’re a little heavier than normal.

What the hell’s going on?

You give it another couple of weeks but nothing changes. You drop your calories down a little lower and do a little extra exercise. Things initially appear to be better but another couple of weeks down the line and the scales refuse to budge again.

You repeat this process a couple of times, making incremental progress but mostly spinning your wheels.

By this point you’re deep into your weight loss journey and this shouldn’t be happening. You begin to worry, “why am I not losing weight”, “what’s going on?”, then it dawns on you, you must be in starvation mode.

Your body is shutting down and preventing weight loss, you might even be gaining a little weight back because of it.

You decide the best thing to do is bump your calories back up to “re-set” your metabolism and pull yourself out of this dreaded starvation mode, then you can go back to losing weight.

However, when you do this you end up back at square one, gaining back all the weight you lost, plus a bit more and being no better off than when you started over half a year ago.

Starvation mode has reared its ugly head again.

Except, has it? Is that what’s really going on here? Or is it something else?

What is Starvation Mode?

The funny thing with the starvation mode is that what most people think it is, is not what it actually is and this is where the problem begins.

The way most people see starvation mode is as follows,

“Eating too few calories, for too long of a period will cause your metabolism to slow down so much that it will prevent weight loss and even cause weight gain.”

The solution to this definition of starvation mode?

“Eat more calories to ‘re-start’ your metabolism and get out of starvation mode before going back into a calorie deficit to lose weight again.”

However, whilst this might seem like the logical thing to do (if this is your definition of starvation mode) this cycle of weight loss, followed by starvation mode, having to re-start your metabolism before going back into a calorie deficit is not only fundamentally flawed but it is also not happening as a result of your body entering ‘starvation mode’.

The truth is whilst starvation mode is a real thing this definition of it is bullshit. For the average gym goer or quite frankly anyone else it’s not something you ever need to worry about.

The actual definition of starvation mode or the starvation response (1) is,

“a state in which the body responds to prolonged periods of low energy intake [by burning] free fatty acids from body fat stores, along with small amounts of muscle tissue to provide required glucose for the brain. After prolonged periods of starvation, the body has depleted its body fat and begins to burn primarily lean tissue and muscle as a fuel source.”

As you can see your body’s response to starvation i.e. reduced food intake or no food intake is to continue burning body fat for energy before moving to muscle mass for the same purpose.

It doesn’t halt fat loss or cause weight gain, it will continue to break down either fat or muscle mass to create energy until there is nothing left to use. The starvation response in its true form is completely irrelevant to weight loss conversations for the average person trying to lose weight for a few reasons:

You should NOT be trying to lose fat by using a severe (more than 500) calorie deficit You should ALWAYS be weight training to help preserve muscle mass You should NOT be concerned with reducing body fat to levels which require you to burn your muscle mass for energy ‘Starvation mode’ does NOT cause weight gain or a plateau in weight loss

The only reason this keeps coming up is because of a fundamental misunderstanding of what actually happens during ‘starvation mode’. To illustrate this we can look at a famous study conducted by Dr. Ancel Keys.

