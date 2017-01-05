The UAE Has Finally Banned People From Keeping Wild Animals As Pets

For some people in the Gulf States, keeping a wild animal as a pet is a symbol of status.

Now, it will get them a potential six months in jail and a fine of up to 500,000 dirhams - or £110,883.

The law bans dealing in and ownership of all types of “wild and domesticated but dangerous animals,” according to Gulf News.

Numerous pictures of big cats being kept as pets have been posted on social media.

صباح الخير .... احبكمً A photo posted by Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish (@humaidalbuqaish) on Sep 21, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT

The new law also makes it mandatory for dog owners to keep their pets on a lead at all times when they’re in public.