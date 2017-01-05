The UAE Has Finally Banned People From Keeping Wild Animals As Pets

For some people in the Gulf States, keeping a wild animal as a pet is a symbol of status.
Now, it will get them a potential six months in jail and a fine of up to 500,000 dirhams - or £110,883.
The law bans dealing in and ownership of all types of “wild and domesticated but dangerous animals,” according to Gulf News.
Numerous pictures of big cats being kept as pets have been posted on social media.
Last year, footage emerged of a tiger running down a freeway in Qatar, while another video showed tigers swimming in the sea at Jumeirah Beach.
The new law also makes it mandatory for dog owners to keep their pets on a lead at all times when they’re in public.
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter