The Valentine's Cards That Mock #MeToo Are So Disappointingly Predictable

“Can’t you take a joke?” The immortal retort heard time and time again by women who have the audacity to call men out for their bad behaviour or their harmful words. Go ahead, ask the nearest female. They’ll roll their eyes, and tell you yes; a man, somewhere, at some time, has reduced a conversation to ground zero with that semantic roadblock that leaves women unable to move forward because they (the fools) have failed to grasp the higher echelons of comedy that their male peers are operating at. Now, once again, those exhausted women will feel the sting of ‘the joke’ as they gaze upon the work of two men, Connor Stephen and Charlie Ditchfield, who have created a range of ‘Post-Weinstein’ Valentine’s Day cards.

Save Valentines

These two entrepreneurial geniuses decided to take their slice of the #MeToo pie and make it their own. Something, it seems, they’ve decided to do it without consulting any actual women. On the ‘Save Valentine’s’ website, the creators pose the question: “In a post-Weinstein world, can we still have Valentine’s Day?” (Side note, would anyone apart from Hallmark actually care if we didn’t?) Their solution - a range of “thoughtful but funny” cards for “the more sensitive among us”. The range of eye-roll-inducing cards have traditionally romantic statements on the front. And a ‘politically-correct’ disclaimer inside (because you can’t give the punchline away up front ladies). Example A: Forever yours - or until such a time as you no longer welcome my affections, which is completely within your rights as an individual. Example B: I’ll always be right by your side - not right by, obviously at a respectful distance. And when I say ‘always’ - only as long as you’re comfortable. And (if your blood pressure isn’t already reaching critical levels) - Example C: You mean the world to me - It’s okay if you don’t feel the same way. Zero pressure.

Save Valentines