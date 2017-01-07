‘The Voice UK’ is officially back on our screens, and while it’s fair to say the show has struggled to find a star in the past, we reckon one of this week’s auditionees could have what it takes to make it.

Mo, a 21-year-old from Warrington, was the last hopeful to take to the stage during Saturday (7 January) night’s show, and his spellbinding rendition of Paolo Nutini’s ‘Iron Sky’ resulted in all four coaches pushing their buzzers.

ITV Pictures Mo

Mo’s audition came with added pressure, as his housemate Max Vickers had just performed, joining Gavin Rossdale’s team when the Bush musician turned his chair.

But when Mo began singing, it wasn’t long before the panel were all facing him, and fighting it out to have him on their team.

When the pitches were finished, it was Jennifer Hudson who was victorious, and Team J-Hud currently consists of Mo and Diamond, an 18-year-old singer from Romford.

Meanwhile, call-centre worker Jason Jones - the only other act all four coaches pushed their buzzers for - is on will.i.am’s team.

Sir Tom Jones secured duo Into The Ark for his team, and Gavin bagged himself two singers, Max and Truly Ford (yes, that’s her real name).

‘The Voice UK’ continues on Saturday 14 January, on ITV.

