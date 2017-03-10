Gavin Rossdale has responded to suggestions he was miscast as a coach on ‘The Voice UK’.

The Bush frontman was met with a lukewarm reception when he was unveiled as a new panellist on ITV’s version of the talent show, ahead of recording the auditions last year.

And while he’s gone on to form a strong team on the current series, many have still questioned his credentials as a judge - something which Gavin doesn’t have much time for.