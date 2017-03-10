Gavin Rossdale has responded to suggestions he was miscast as a coach on ‘The Voice UK’.
The Bush frontman was met with a lukewarm reception when he was unveiled as a new panellist on ITV’s version of the talent show, ahead of recording the auditions last year.
And while he’s gone on to form a strong team on the current series, many have still questioned his credentials as a judge - something which Gavin doesn’t have much time for.
Speaking to the Daily Express, he said: “I don’t follow that stuff. I do my Twitter. I’m very dutiful on my own social media, but I just think with people’s idea on things, all I care about, and what’s the same for me, all I care about is each act and everyone’s performance on Sunday.
“That’s as far as I’m taking it and that’s what I focus on and see where the chips fall.”
Gavin’s daughter, Daisy Lowe, previously revealed he bosses had told him to speak up, after failing to win acts over the other coaches.
She told The Sun: “He’s such a brilliant man, he’s quite softly spoken so he said they kept telling him that no one could hear him.
It was also claimed Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am threatened to quit the show when it was revealed Gavin was joining.
He was said to have felt loyalty to Gavin’s ex-wife Gwen Stefani, who he acrimoniously split from in 2015.
A source told The Mirror: “ITV had to pull out all the stops to try and persuade him to stay on the show. Will felt he was placed in a really difficult situation because of his friendship with Gwen.
“But he was eventually talked around not least as he is such a professional. He has put any issues he might have had aside and is determined to make this series of ‘The Voice’ the best he can.”
‘The Voice’ continues on Saturday (11 March) at 8.30pm on ITV.