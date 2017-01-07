‘The Voice’ is back on our screens tonight (Saturday 8 January), and for the first time, it’s being shown on ITV.

Viewers have now been given a first look at one of the singers who will be trying to impress the coaches.

ITV Jason, 31, gives it his best shot

Jason Jones will perform his rendition of Zayn Malik’s ‘Pillow Talk’ for will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale - but will any of them push the buzzer and turn their chairs?

ITV have made a number of tweaks to the show’s format, and there’s a brand new studio, to go with a brutal alteration to the blind auditions.

Back in the BBC days, the coaches would give feedback to every singer, regardless of who pushed their buzzer.

Ian West/PA Wire The 2017 coaches

Now though, if nobody turns in their chair, the hopeful is left to walk away with zero comments.

We’ve had a sneak peek at the episode and trust us on this one, it’s seriously tough.

Earlier this week, we caught up with will.i.am and co to discuss the new series, and it’s fair to say the former Black Eyed Peas star isn’t worried about any talk of a ratings battle with the BBC’s new show ‘Let It Shine’. See what he had to say in the video below…

‘The Voice UK’ airs on ITV1 at 8pm.