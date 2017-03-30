Kevin Simm, last year’s winner of ‘The Voice’, has thrown shade at the show with a barbed comment on his Twitter. The former Liberty X singer was victorious in the 2016 series, which was also the last outing for ‘The Voice’ on the BBC.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Kevin Simm

However, when asked by a fan on Twitter if he would be back to hand over his crown at this year’s upcoming final, he was pretty frank with his response. “Unfortunately I missed the season where they go on to support you afterwards,” he wrote. Ouch.

No, unfortunately I missed the season where they go on to support you afterwards 🔒x https://t.co/dAPsfTgQm0 — Kevin Simm (@kevinsimm) March 24, 2017

Under the BBC’s rule, there was no real prize for triumphing in ‘The Voice’, other than the winner’s single which was released shortly after the final. Sadly, Kevin’s efforts failed to crack the Top 20, but things could change this time around, as ITV are offering a far more impressive reward. This weekend’s two-part final will see Mo Adeniran, Jamie Miller, Into The Ark and Michelle John competing for a recording contract with Polydor. This wasn’t the only change ITV made, as there were also a series of format alterations, including the addition of more live shows.