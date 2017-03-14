All Sections
    'The Voice' UK Loses Half Its Audience In Two Months, As Ratings Reach All-Time Low

    Not quite the big success ITV was hoping for.

    ‘The Voice’ has been dealt another blow with the news this year’s series has brought in the show’s lowest ever ratings.

    After five years of a lukewarm reception from viewers on the BBC, this year the singing show made the jump to ITV, with Sir Tom Jones returning to the judging panel, alongside will.i.am and new recruits Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

    However, the Daily Star has reported the move hasn’t had the desired effect, and in fact fewer viewers are tuning in than ever before.

    ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
    The current crop of 'The Voice' coaches

    The newspaper has claimed that only an average of 3.4 million tuned into this week’s show - an all-time low for ‘The Voice’, including its five years on the BBC - meaning over half its audience has checked out since the sixth series began in January.

    An ITV spokesperson defended the show, insisting: This has been a great series and we’re delighted with the viewer feedback and reaction to ‘The Voice’ since its move over to ITV.

    “We’re very much looking forward to the quarter-finals and the rest of the run.”

    Just three weeks remain in this year’s series, with all four coaches each holding onto three acts, all of whom are battling it out for a place on Polydor records, home to acts including Take That, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Kaiser Chiefs.

    This marks the first time this prize has been offered on ‘The Voice’ UK, due to rules in place when the show was still on the BBC.

    ‘The Voice’ continues on Saturday (18 March) on ITV.

    Conversations