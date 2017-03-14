‘The Voice’ has been dealt another blow with the news this year’s series has brought in the show’s lowest ever ratings.

After five years of a lukewarm reception from viewers on the BBC, this year the singing show made the jump to ITV, with Sir Tom Jones returning to the judging panel, alongside will.i.am and new recruits Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

However, the Daily Star has reported the move hasn’t had the desired effect, and in fact fewer viewers are tuning in than ever before.