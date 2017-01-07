Sir Tom Jones is facing criticism from an eating disorder charity, Girls Out Loud, over comments made about one of The Voice’s previous star’s weight.

The welsh crooner was discussing 2012 winner Leanne Mitchell, when he pondered why she had not become a successful artist after triumphing on the show.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Sir Tom Jones at the show's London press launch

Addressing the decisions she made after her victory, he told the Mirror: “Leanne had gotten comfortable singing in this holiday camp and she’d put on some weight.

The comments have sparked outrage from charity Girls Out Loud, who work to help young women face various pressures during their formative years, with their spokesperson Jane Kenyon telling the paper: “If it was up to me, I’d sack him. It isn’t the behaviour of someone we want to mentor up and coming talent.

BBC Tom mentored Leanne on the first series (which, yes, was presented by Holly Willoughby)

The ‘It’s Not Unusual’ singer is making his ‘The Voice’ return tonight (Saturday 7 January), after a year away from the show.

He was unceremoniously sacked by the BBC and when we caught up with him earlier this week, Tom admitted that he was delighted to be back.

He will be joined on the coaching panel by returning star will.i.am and newbies Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale, who will both be hoping to make their mark on the show by coaching a winner.

When we caught up with them, Jennifer revealed plans to collaborate with one of her fellow coaches. Here’s what she had to say...

