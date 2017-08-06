Gavin Rossdale has been axed from ‘The Voice UK’ after just one series, according to reports.
The Sun has claimed the Bush frontman will not return to the ITV talent show next year after failing to impress bosses.
McFly star Danny Jones is already in line to replace him, having served as a coach on the Kids’ version alongside will.i.am and Pixie Lott.
A source told the paper: “Gavin was great to work with during the series, but the bosses just felt he wasn’t right in the end.
“He didn’t make much of an impact, and they want someone with serious spark and charisma.
“So they have taken the decision that he won’t be back next year.
A spokesperson for Gavin declined to comment when contacted by the paper.
Meanwhile, ITV said in a statement: “It is too early to confirm the line-up for 2018.”
Gavin was hired for the judging panel alongside Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Tom Jones when ITV poached ‘The Voice’ from the BBC.
He faced criticism during his time on the show, with many questioning his credentials as a coach - something which he defended at the time.
It was also claimed Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am threatened to quit the show when it was revealed Gavin was joining.
He was said to have felt loyalty to Gavin’s ex-wife Gwen Stefani, who he acrimoniously split from in 2015.